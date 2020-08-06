Man stabbed to death in robbery bid

The victim, Ranjan Kumar The victim, Ranjan Kumar

A 25-year-old man, who was returning home from work along with his colleague late Tuesday night, was stabbed to death allegedly by three bike-borne men during a robbery in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar. Additional DCP (West) Sameer Sharma said, “A PCR call was received at 11.29 pm and two injured men with stab injuries on their legs were found at the spot, and rushed to DDU hospital. Ranjan was declared dead on arrival, while his friend Dheeraj is undergoing treatment.”

Inquiry has revealed that the assailants allegedly intercepted the two men and robbed their laptop, mobile phone and money, after a scuffle. A police officer said Ranjan and Dheeraj resisted the robbery and were stabbed on their legs by the men, who snatched their belongings and fled. “CCTV footage has been found and the statement of an eyewitness, who made the PCR call, has been recorded,” said an officer. No arrest has been made so far. A case under sections of murder, attempt to murder and robbery has been lodged at Tilak Nagar police station.

Ranjan is survived by his wife and their six-month-old daughter, who live in Bihar’s Samastipur. His brother-in-law, Hari Kishen, said, “Ranjan and Dheeraj lived together in Jeevan Park, and worked as salesmen… He had spoken to a relative at night and said he will be home soon. Ranjan had returned to Delhi from his village only a week ago.”

