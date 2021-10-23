Heading home from work, man stabbed to death in Central Delhi

A 42-year-old electrician was stabbed to death, allegedly by two unidentified armed assailants, in Central Delhi’s Patel Nagar in what police suspect is a robbery bid. The man, Manoj alias Chhotu Ram, was on his way home and meant to take his wife for ‘karwa chauth’ shopping soon after.

Police said the assailants took his phone, ring, chain and around Rs 1,100 in cash after stabbing him. Police have found CCTV footage from the spot and are conducting raids to nab them.

DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said the victim was a resident of Faridpuri in West Patel Nagar, and originally hailed from Rajasthan. He is survived by his wife, a 13-year-old son and a five-year-old daughter, and was the sole breadwinner.

“Manoj was stabbed on the left side of his abdomen and declared dead by doctors at RML Hospital. We have got some vital leads and raids are being conducted,” Chauhan said.

CCTV footage shows two people were running after stabbing the victim. The injured man is seen walking behind them and later collapsing near a motorcycle. He stands up but again falls on the road.

Manoj’s younger brother Bablu told The Indian Express: “He was talking to his wife over the phone. He told her that he would reach home soon and asked her to get ready to go to the Friday market for ‘karwa chauth’ shopping. After 20-25 minutes, his wife received a call asking her to reach the hospital…”

According to police, Manoj had left the electrical shop in Baljeet Nagar around 8.30 pm and had barely walked 100 metres when he was attacked.

“We heard screaming and rushed to the spot. He was lying in a pool of blood. It appears some people stabbed him with the intention of robbing him. We rushed him to a local hospital from where he was referred to RML,” said Anant Kumar, an eyewitness.

Another eyewitness recalled that Manoj shouted ‘chor-chor’ and tried to chase the accused before he fell to the ground. Passersby who saw him in a bloodied state alerted the police.

According to his employer Karan Kumar, Manoj was an expert in repairing electrical equipment and appliances.