Man stabbed to death by nephew in Delhi

When the team arrived at the spot, they found that Sunil had been rushed to Batra Hospital. (Representational) When the team arrived at the spot, they found that Sunil had been rushed to Batra Hospital. (Representational)

A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his nephew and his friend for making an offensive remark about a girl during her engagement in Neb Sarai.

DCP (south) Romil Baaniya said that around 9 pm, police were informed that one Sunil had been stabbed.

When the team arrived at the spot, they found that Sunil had been rushed to Batra Hospital. Investigation revealed that the victim had a scuffle with his nephew Vishal and his friend Rahul while they were having liquor, said police.

At about 2 am, Sunil died during treatment.

Investigators found that he had made offensive remarks about the bride-to-be.

“This enraged Vishal, who picked a fight with his uncle and stabbed him using a meat chopper. After stabbing him, both Vishal and Rahul fled the spot,” said Baaniya.

A team was constituted and a search was launched in the area. Both men were caught from the locality. Another person is yet to be arrested, said police.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App