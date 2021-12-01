Man stabbed over ticket for Salman film

A 40-year-old was stabbed in central Delhi’s Chandni Mahal area, allegedly for refusing to buy a ticket to a Salman Khan movie for the accused, police said.

Police said the accused, Syed Jiyauddin, wanted to watch the new film, Antim, and threatened the victim, Ajay Kumar, with a knife to buy him a movie ticket. When Kumar refused, Jiyauddin allegedly stabbed him in the stomach and robbed his wallet. Kumar is currently hospitalised.

Police said the accused is involved in at least 27 cases of armed robbery and theft, and that he was arrested on Monday, a day after the incident.

Shweta Chauhan, DCP (Central), said, “We received a call around 8 pm on Sunday about the incident. The victim had gone to watch the movie Antim and was buying a ticket when Jiyauddin approached him, asking him to buy another ticket. The victim said no, and was stabbed. His wallet with Rs 1,790 in cash and cards was robbed.”

“Our patrolling team caught the accused from the area and seized his weapon. We have also recovered the stolen money and wallet,” said an officer. During interrogation, police found that Jiyauddin recently got out on bail from Tihar. He had been arrested in 2016 in a robbery case.