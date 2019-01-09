Delhi man stabbed dozen times, left to die

A 24-year-old man was chased and stabbed around 12 times, allegedly by four men in northwest Delhi’s Azadpur. Police are conducting raids to nab the accused.

According to police, the victim, Shanu Kumar, lived with his parents at MCD colony in Azadpur. He used to stay at JJ Colony in Shakurpur before he shifted to the new house a few months ago.

“The incident took place around 4 pm on Tuesday. Kumar was playing cricket with his friends at a playground near his old home, when he received a call from a friend asking him to meet him at a vacant ground. He went along with two friends. Once he got there, four people beat him up. One of them took out a knife and started stabbing him,” a police officer said.

Police said his friends were scared and fled. “Kumar started to run, but the men chased him and beat him again. He was stabbed at least 12 times, even in the face. They left him to die. Police were alerted by his friends,” the officer said.

Police went to the spot, but the accused managed to escape. “Kumar was taken to a nearby hospital, but he died en route. His body has been preserved in the mortuary for post-mortem and his family has been informed. Police have registered a case of murder,” the officer added.

Additional DCP (northwest) A K Lal said that prime facie it appears the murder could be over personal enmity.

“The victim has a criminal background and some suspects have been identified in connection with the murder,” he said.