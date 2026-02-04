Man stabbed to death in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar over relationship with girl

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death over his relationship with a girl, allegedly by her brother and his two aides, in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar. Police said the trio have been nabbed.
According to police, a PCR call was received at Tilak Nagar police station on February 2 regarding a stabbing incident in the area. Police officials rushed to the spot and found that the injured had been shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital. “Police later received information from the hospital regarding the death of the injured man, identified as Shivam, a resident of Tilak Nagar,” DCP (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar said.
The crime scene was inspected by the district crime team and FSL. Based on the statement of an eyewitness and the PCR caller, a case under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered, said police.
During the probe, police found that the motive behind the murder was a personal dispute linked to a relationship between the deceased and the sister of a Child in Conflict with Law (CCL). Police said the CCL, along with associates, confronted Shivam, leading to the fatal attack. After the incident, all accused fled and hid at different locations.
Police said using CCTV footage and technical surveillance, they tracked and arrested the accused — Akshat alias Hunny (24), Maniah (19) — and apprehended the juvenile.
A knife, suspected to be the murder weapon, was recovered and seized. Clothes and personal belongings of the deceased were also seized for forensic examination.
Further investigation is in progress, police said.
