Man stabbed to death in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar over relationship with girl

A knife, suspected to be the murder weapon, was recovered and seized.

A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death over his relationship with a girl, allegedly by her brother and his two aides, in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar. Police said the trio have been nabbed.

According to police, a PCR call was received at Tilak Nagar police station on February 2 regarding a stabbing incident in the area. Police officials rushed to the spot and found that the injured had been shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital. “Police later received information from the hospital regarding the death of the injured man, identified as Shivam, a resident of Tilak Nagar,” DCP (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar said.