Delhi man stabbed in face and chest in park dies, woman friend injured

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A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death inside a park in Northwest Delhi’s Bharat Nagar area on Tuesday afternoon after he was allegedly attacked by a group of unidentified youths following an altercation.
Police said the accused also stabbed his woman friend, who sustained injuries and is in the hospital.
The deceased has been identified as Sunil, who hailed from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh.
Police have formed multiple teams to identify and arrest the accused, who fled the spot after the incident.
According to police, a PCR call regarding the stabbing was received at 3.33 pm at Bharat Nagar police station.
“A police team immediately reached Khimman Singh Park in Ashok Vihar, where they found Devki (26), a resident of Jahangirpuri, along with Sunil,” said DCP Akanksha Yadav said.
During the enquiry, Devki told police that she and Sunil were at the park when three to four men approached them. An argument allegedly broke out over an unspecified issue, following which one of the assailants pulled out a knife and attacked both of them before the group fled the scene.
Sunil was stabbed four times, including in the face and the chest, and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment where doctors later declared him dead.
Devki remains hospitalised, with police awaiting her recovery to get more details of the case.
As of now, no one has been arrested in the case. Multiple police teams have been constituted to analyse available evidence and identify those involved in the attack. A case is being registered.
Police said the motive behind the altercation is yet to be established and further investigation is underway.
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