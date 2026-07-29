Delhi man stabbed in face and chest in park dies, woman friend injured

Police said three-four men approached the duo and attacked them after an argument broke out. (Special Arrangement)

A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death inside a park in Northwest Delhi’s Bharat Nagar area on Tuesday afternoon after he was allegedly attacked by a group of unidentified youths following an altercation.

Police said the accused also stabbed his woman friend, who sustained injuries and is in the hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Sunil, who hailed from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh.

Police have formed multiple teams to identify and arrest the accused, who fled the spot after the incident.

According to police, a PCR call regarding the stabbing was received at 3.33 pm at Bharat Nagar police station.