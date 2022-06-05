Man stabbed, beaten to death with bricks in Adarsh Nagar

A 28-year-old man was allegedly murdered by two brothers in Northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar on Friday, police said, adding that the victim was allegedly stabbed with a blade and assaulted with bricks.

“The accused brothers, Rahul and Rohit Kali, have been arrested. The victim, Narender alias Bunti, and Rahul were previously involved in cases of robbery and snatching,” said DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangnani.

CCTV footage of the incident, which went viral, showed the victim walking on the road when he was accosted by the brothers who punched, kicked and attacked him with a blade. After the victim collapsed on the ground, footage showed one of the accused throwing bricks and stone slabs on his head. The duo and one other man had come on a scooter. The man accompanying them tried to stop the attack, but in vain.

The assault went on for over a minute. Footage also showed residents retreating to their homes and passersby fleeing as the duo battered Narender.

Police said they received a PCR call at 2.15 pm that a person had been injured with a blade. A team rushed the victim to a hospital in Jahangirpuri. He was referred to another hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police suspect the three were fighting over money for drugs, which escalated. An FIR has been filed under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention).