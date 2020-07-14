Man stabbed 28 times by 3 teens for objecting to bike stunts in Delhi

The victim has been identified as Manish, a driver. The victim has been identified as Manish, a driver.

A 25-year-old man died when three juveniles allegedly stabbed him more than 28 times, days after he told them not to perform bike stunts in his area. Police said they apprehended the juveniles, all aged 17, on Monday.

The incident, which took place in West Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar on the evening of July 8, was captured on CCTV. The victim has been identified as Manish, a driver.

In the video, the boys can be seen dragging Manish and beating him up. While one of them is pulled to the side by a passerby, the other two stab the victim with knives and continue the attack even after he falls to the ground. Vehicles and passersby can be seen crossing the busy stretch even as the assault continues. One of the juveniles then tries to stop his friend but the boy runs back to the victim and stabs him multiple times.

Police said the boys fled the spot and weren’t found at their homes. Manish was rushed to DDU Hospital but died of his injuries.

DCP (West) Deepak Purohit said a case of murder was registered at Khyala police station. “We checked the CCTV footage and identified the three boys. They were absconding but were caught with the help of informers,” he said.

Police said the victim had 28 stab wounds, and sustained severe injuries to his chest and torso, apart from minor injuries to his legs and arms.

During investigation, police found that the juveniles were into racing and one of the boys often performed stunts where Manish lived.

A few weeks earlier, police said Manish had scolded the boy and told him not to perform such stunts in the area, but he didn’t pay any heed.

On July 8, the boys, armed with knives, found Manish walking alone in Raghubir Nagar’s R-block. Police said they allegedly caught hold of him, dragged him to the main road and stabbed him to death.

