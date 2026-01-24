Man sparks security scare at NITI Aayog headquarters in Delhi

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, an alleged security scare was reported at the NITI Aayog headquarters in Delhi on Friday after a man claiming to be a driver attached to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) attempted to enter the premises, police said.
According to police, identified as Sanjeev Kumar, the man sought entry on the pretext of fetching water. Security personnel told him to produce identification documents.
Soon, an argument broke out between Kumar and the security staff, escalating into a brief scuffle before more personnel intervened, police said. Kumar was detained and questioned, and his claim of association with the PMO was checked. He was allowed to leave, said officers, as no prohibited items were found on him.
However, a photocopy of his driving licence was retained for further scrutiny, officers said.
NITI Aayog is located on Sansad Marg, close to Kartavya Path, where the Republic Day parade will be held on January 26. Security in the area has been tightened, with Delhi Police and paramilitary forces on deployment.
