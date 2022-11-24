scorecardresearch
Man ‘slits wife’s throat, hangs himself’ in Sonipat

A 35-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her husband at her Delhi house while he was later found hanging at his Sonipat residence in Haryana. Police said they have registered a case against unknown persons.

The woman, Upasna, was found lying dead with her throat slit at her rented accommodation in Bawana.

Devesh Kumar Mahla, DCP (Outernorth), said, “We received a call from locals about the murder. The woman was found dead in her room. Her estranged husband Sanjay is a suspect in the case as he was one of the last persons to see her. We conducted searches and found that he was found dead in Sonipat. He had hanged himself.”

The police said there are investigating the matter and looking at CCTVs from both spots to ascertain the sequence of events.

Their neighbours and relatives are being questioned to find out possible motives.

