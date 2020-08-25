Man slits employer’s throat over salary cut

Prakash, who owned a dairy centre in Baba Haridas Colony in Jharoda Kalan, had hired Tasleem at his shop in June this year — but reduced his salary after the lockdown and the pandemic affected his business severely, police said. (File)

A 21-year-old man allegedly killed his employer in Dwarka after a fight over a salary cut because of the Covid pandemic, police said Monday.

According to police, the accused, Tasleem, was upset over the salary cut and had argued with his employer, Om Prakash (45), earlier this month. Later, he allegedly attacked Prakash at his home with a wooden stick and slit his throat, before dumping the body in an unused well.

Prakash, who owned a dairy centre in Baba Haridas Colony in Jharoda Kalan, had hired Tasleem at his shop in June this year — but reduced his salary after the lockdown and the pandemic affected his business severely, police said.

Police said that a missing persons report was filed on August 12 by the victim’s nephew.

DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said, “Prakash lived alone and was last seen with Tasleem on August 10. We questioned him and also conducted raids near Prakash’s house. A few days later, the body was found in a well. It was pulled out and identified.”

Police said there were injuries on the victim’s neck and head. A case of murder was registered at Baba Haridas Nagar police station.

When police tried to contact Tasleem again, they found that he had fled with Prakash’s motorcycle and mobile.

“We searched for him and sent teams to his hometown Shamli in UP. Raids were also conducted in Panipat and other areas in Haryana, but he wasn’t found. On Sunday, our sources informed us that he was in Delhi’s Jharoda. We sent a team there and the accused was arrested,” said an officer.

Police said the accused had initially fled to Panipat and returned thinking that the case had been dropped.

According to police, Tasleem claimed that he was being paid Rs 15,000 per month, but Prakash decided to cut down the salary by Rs 3,000 because of the lockdown.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.