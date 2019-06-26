Man slits daughter-in-law’s throat, lands at police station in blood-soaked clothes

A 31-year-old woman’s throat was slit with a knife, allegedly by her father-in-law, over a kitchen bulb she had removed at their home.

The incident took place around 9 pm when the woman, Neeraj Dev, returned to the family’s 2BHK flat in Paharganj, where she lived with her minor son and in-laws. “The incident came to light when her father-in-law Bhagat Ram came to the Paharganj police station to confess he had killed her,” said DCP (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa.

Neeraj got married to Darshan Dev in 2008 and the couple were estranged for several years. While she lived with her in-laws, he lives in Gurgaon, where he holds a government job, said Neeraj’s elder brother Manmohan Bismill (35).

“A case of matrimonial dispute has been going on for years. Her in-laws troubled her for dowry, beat her… A divorce case too was going on and she demanded alimony and a house as she didn’t have a job. She was currently getting Rs 12,000 per month but it was usually delayed by a month or two,” her father Ram Prasad Bismill alleged.

According to police, on Monday night, Neeraj removed the light bulb in the kitchen over an argument. A police officer said, “The accused said his wife used a candle so she could see in the kitchen while cooking, and by the time Neeraj reached home, they were having dinner… He claimed Neeraj got into an argument with her mother-in-law… Ram then grabbed her and slit her throat with a knife.” Her son was playing downstairs when the incident took place, said a police officer.

“Ram came to the police station around 10.30 pm in blood-soaked clothes,” said a police officer. The victim’s father said he received a call from the SHO around 1.50 am, informing him that Neeraj had been murdered.

Her neighbour Vinod Kane (44), who lives 500 metres from her house, said, “She was supposed to have dinner with me and my wife but didn’t show up till 9 pm… when my wife texted her, she didn’t reply. We found out at night that she was dead.”