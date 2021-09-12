Man slips on waterlogged road in Delhi’s Narela and gets swept into drain, dies

A 29-year-old man died after he slipped on a waterlogged road and got swept into a drain nearby in Outer Delhi’s Narela on Saturday morning. Police said the rain had caused heavy waterlogging in the area and the man got stuck in the drain and drowned.

The victim was identified as Salesh Mehto, who worked as a contractual labourer at the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (DSIDC). Police and a team from the Delhi Fire Services had to use a crane to pull his body out from the drain.

A senior police officer said, “We received information around 11 am about a man drowning near the DSIIDC office in Narela. Our teams went to the spot and found that the area was filled with 2-3 feet deep water. Initially, the man couldn’t be traced. We had to bring in a crane to pull his body from a sewer line.”

During enquiry, police found that Mehto lifted heavy machines and equipment at DSIIDC. On Saturday, he was standing on the road when he allegedly slipped and fell.

Mehto hails from Bihar’s Chapra. His brothers came to Delhi on Sunday to take his body home for the final rites.

Meanwhile, police in the district said they received more than 13 calls from Rajiv Nagar, Jain Nagar, and other residential areas in Narela after the rain. “Many of the complainants were stuck in water and needed help getting out. We helped two trucks, a tempo, and three two-wheelers in the morning. There were also residents who complained of water outside their homes and open electric wires posing a threat,” said an officer.

In North Delhi’s Wazirabad, three boys drowned in the Yamuna while they were immersing a Ganesh idol and decided to take a bath. Police said they managed to rescue one of the boys, Vijay (18), but his three friends drowned. Their bodies are yet to be recovered.

“There was a heavy flow that side. The boys left their house on Saturday evening to immerse the idols. Locals saw them and informed us around 6.30 pm. We called divers and the DFS, but the three boys couldn’t be saved. We tried to find their bodies, but it grew dark by then,” said an officer.

DFS Chief Atul Garg said his team took three fire tenders to rescue the children and managed to save one of them. The search operation was restarted on Sunday morning, but the bodies are yet to be found.

The missing boys were identified as Arjun (17), Vivek (15) and Shyam (13). Their families, who live in Karawal Nagar, said they sent the boys to immerse the idol at 4 pm.