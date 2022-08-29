Man slaps guard at Gurgaon society after being briefly stuck in lift, detained

A resident of a condominium in Gurgaon was detained by the police for allegedly beating up a security guard after he was allegedly stuck in the society’s list for a few minutes, officers said Monday.

According to the police, the incident took place around 7.30 am on Monday in a society in sector 50, Gurgaon.

In the police complaint, the security guard, Ashok Kumar, a resident of Tigra village, said that he works at The Close North Society in the area.

“I reported for duty at 7.50 pm on Sunday and at the time of the incident, I was stationed at tower 12 of the society. At 7.20 am, a resident, who was coming down was stuck in lift number 1 due to a technical glitch. The lift was stuck on the ground floor for 3-4 minutes. After alighting from the lift, the resident started hurling abuses at me and threatened to kill me… I am scared for my life. I am not at fault, I had informed my senior and the incident has been recorded on CCTV.”

Kumar told media persons, “A resident was stuck in the lift… its door was not opening. He (the accused) pressed the emergency button and contacted me from the intercom. I was on duty at tower 12. He told me that he had been stuck. I told him that I will contact the lift operator and get help. I immediately informed the lift operator, who reached within 3-4 minutes, and opened the lift with a key. After coming out of the lift, the accused man started slapping me. I told him ‘Sir, ye galat hai (This is wrong) .Why are you beating me?’ When the lift operator intervened, the accused man slapped him as well.”

In a purported video of the incident, the lift operator can be seen opening the lift. As a man comes out of the lift, he is seen slapping the security guard four times before confronting and arguing with the lift operator.

Virender Vij, DCP east, said, “With reference to a video in which a security guard is being beaten up, we have registered an FIR. The accused has been detained.”

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code at sector 50 police station, said police.