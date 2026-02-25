Man shot, stabbed multiple times in broad daylight dies; two held

By: Express News Service
2 min readNoidaFeb 25, 2026 02:03 AM IST
Man shot in broad daylight, Man stabbed multiple times in broad daylight, Greater Noida, Luksar village, Noida, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsA purported CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced.
A 30-year-old man died after he was shot and stabbed multiple times on Tuesday morning in broad daylight in Greater Noida’s Luksar village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Ecotech-I police station, police said. They said that two men were arrested in connection with the murder which, prima facie, seemed to be a fallout of an old rivalry.

Officers said that the deceased, identified as Nitin Nagar, ran an RO water plant and an e-rickshaw agency in the village. According to the police, Nitin, who was named the main accused in a 2024 murder case, was currently out on bail and was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

According to the police and eyewitnesses, Nitin was attacked around 10 am while he was returning home from a friend’s house in a nearby lane. “As Nitin started walking towards the main road, three to four assailants, allegedly armed with pistols and knives, appeared,” a police officer said.

Eyewitnesses told police that the attackers first opened fire from a close range. Police were also told that Nitin managed to dodge the bullets and started running, but slipped and fell into a drain near his residence, after which the attackers pinned him to the ground.

Police said that one of the assailants allegedly reloaded his gun and fired four more shots, while another stabbed him repeatedly in the neck and other parts of the body.

Hearing the commotion, as Nitin’s wife, Shweta, stepped out of their house, one of the accused allegedly pointed a gun at her, forcing her to retreat, police said, adding that the attackers then fled.

CCTV footage of the purported incident has also surfaced that shows the men shooting Nitin multiple times.

Additional DCP Sudhir Kumar, meanwhile, said that Nitin was involved in an altercation with other residents of Luksar village and the issue had been ongoing for a long time.

Nitin was rushed to Kailash Hospital where he died during treatment, officers also said.

A case was registered based on Shweta’s complaint, police said.

Live Blog
