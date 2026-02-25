Man shot, stabbed multiple times in broad daylight dies; two held

A 30-year-old man died after he was shot and stabbed multiple times on Tuesday morning in broad daylight in Greater Noida’s Luksar village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Ecotech-I police station, police said. They said that two men were arrested in connection with the murder which, prima facie, seemed to be a fallout of an old rivalry.

Officers said that the deceased, identified as Nitin Nagar, ran an RO water plant and an e-rickshaw agency in the village. According to the police, Nitin, who was named the main accused in a 2024 murder case, was currently out on bail and was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.