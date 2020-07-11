Man shot in leg during Delhi riots, High Court says must compensate fast

Ahmed approached the High Court seeking directions to the Delhi Police Commissioner to register an FIR at Gokulpuri Police Station (PS) based on his complaints dated March 4, 18 and 23. Ahmed approached the High Court seeking directions to the Delhi Police Commissioner to register an FIR at Gokulpuri Police Station (PS) based on his complaints dated March 4, 18 and 23.

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi government to immediately process the application for compensation by a victim of the Northeast Delhi riots, who sustained a gunshot injury to the leg. “There is no doubt that the petitioner (Shaan Mohd) has suffered a serious injury. There is no reason for any delay in releasing the compensation,” Justice Prathiba M Singh said.

It directed that the “petitioner’s application may be processed in accordance with the requisite procedure and upon satisfaction, compensation in terms of the scheme shall be released to the petitioner within a period of 10 days” from July 8.

“If the SDM office finds any deficiency in the petitioner’s application, the same shall be communicated to the petitioner by July 10,” the order reads.

The court further directed the Delhi government to ascertain if the SDM office is open, and if the claims under the scheme are being entertained.

The petitioner said he sustained a gunshot injury and was treated at Jagparvesh Hospital in Shastri Park. His counsel submitted that despite the medico-legal report being submitted on three occasions, the application for compensation had not been entertained.

Delhi government’s counsel submitted that the petitioner’s application has been received and if the same is complete, he will instruct authorities to release the compensation.

The court noted that “a perusal of the Delhi government’s Assistance Scheme shows that for riots victims having serious injury, the compensation awarded is Rs 2 lakh”.

The petitioner’s counsel apprised the court that such persons are also entitled to interim compensation. “A perusal of the Scheme shows that an immediate relief of Rs 25,000 is to be released per-household in case of substantial or total damage to the household,” the July 8 order reads.

