Man shot in Gurgaon, police suspect personal enmity

A 35-year-old resident of Sarai Alwardi village in Gurgaon was shot early Wednesday morning while returning home after dropping his kid at school, said police. A case is being registered regarding the matter.

According to police, the incident occurred around 6.45 am, near the Bajghera railway crossing.

“He was going home after dropping his child, when two men arrived in a Scorpio car and opened fire on him.” Said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon police.

The deceased has been identified as Mahesh Yadav, who was engaged in real estate business, said police.

Following the incident, his enraged relatives and residents of the village staged a demonstration at the railway crossing for close to an hour, blocking the tracks and demanding justice.

“The matter comes under the Government Railway Police (GRP), and is being investigated by them.” Said Boken.

Confirming this, Pawan Yadav, Station House Officer (SHO) of the GRP police station, Gurgaon, said, “We are still conducting preliminary investigations in the matter. It seems to be a case of personal enmity as of now. A case is being registered.”

