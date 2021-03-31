Man shot in front of wife: Delhi Police scan 1,000 CCTVs to nab accused

Police sources said the accused tried to rob Aggarwal at gunpoint but he resisted.

Two weeks after a 40-year-old chartered accountant was shot dead at an under-construction house in Northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar, police on Monday arrested a man for the murder, which they say was the result of a robbery bid. Police said the accused, 22-year-old Jai Kumar Singh, is an addict and allegedly killed the CA to purchase drugs.

The victim, Anil Aggarwal, was out with his wife Anju for a morning walk on March 16 when the accused targeted him. After the walk, Aggarwal went to his newly built house to oversee construction. He was with his wife and a worker when the accused came and threatened him with a gun.

Police sources said the accused tried to rob Aggarwal at gunpoint but he resisted. The accused then fired at Aggarwal and fled the spot. He sustained a bullet injury near his neck and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Police said they found that the accused had been following the victim and his wife for some time, and had come on a scooter.

Usha Rangnani, DCP (Northwest), said, “We checked around 1,000 CCTVs in the area to identify the vehicle and the accused. We also checked dossiers of criminals who recently got out of jail. We then found the suspect.”

Police said Singh is involved in nine cases under the Arms Act, attempt to murder and robbery, as well as in a rape case and a property dispute case. He was granted bail on March 6.

“We looked for him in Delhi. Our teams then went to his hometown in UP’s Gonda. Local enquiry revealed Singh knew about police raids at his home and was changing hideouts frequently. On Sunday, when he came back to Delhi, he was caught from Sarai Rohilla,” said the DCP.