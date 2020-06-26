Delhi: Man shot dead while driving after argument with bikers

Shivam, in the complaint, told police that they ran into four people on two-wheelers near V3S mall. “Somesh started honking and asked them to give them way. Shivam, in the complaint, told police that they ran into four people on two-wheelers near V3S mall. “Somesh started honking and asked them to give them way.

A 30-year-old accountant was shot dead inside a moving car in East Delhi’s Preet Vihar, in what, police said, appears to be an incident of road rage. His cousin, who was sitting in the passenger seat, also sustained injuries as the bullet hit his jaw. The incident took place on Wednesday night when the victim, Somesh Chhabra, his cousin Rahul Sharma (29), and their friend Shivam Dua (24) went out for a ride and were returning home to Shahdara.

En route, they got into an argument with four men on two separate two-wheelers near Preet Vihar Metro station over giving way.

An FIR has been registered but no arrest has been made yet. Police said they have found footage from CCTV cameras which shows the attackers.

“The three were in an i20. They left around 8.30 pm and went to Connaught Place. Somesh was driving, and Shivam was sitting in the rear seat. Around 11.45 pm, they decided to head back home,” said a senior police officer.

Shivam, in the complaint, told police that they ran into four people on two-wheelers near V3S mall. “Somesh started honking and asked them to give them way. The bikers hurled abuses and got into an argument. They then let the car pass but started following it. They soon came alongside the vehicle, and words were exchanged between the two groups… Near Preet Vihar Metro station, one of the bikers pulled out a pistol and fired. The bullet first hit Somesh in the chest and pierced Rahul’s jaw,” said the officer.

Police said the bikers managed to flee. “Somesh lost his control of the car, which hit a divider near Jagatpuri around 1 am. The victims were taken to hospital where Somesh succumbed to injuries, while Rahul is out of danger after an operation. He is recuperating and police have recorded his friend’s statement,” said the officer.

DCP (Shahdara) Amit Sharma said, “Our police personnel were at the spot when the car hit the divider. We took them to hospital and also launched search operations. The matter comes under the jurisdiction of Preet Vihar police station and the case was transferred to them.”

