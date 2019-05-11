Delhi: Man shot dead trying to rob van full of cash

A security guard looking after a cash van allegedly shot a man for trying to make off with a cash bag from the vehicle, in South East Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur, police said Friday. The man, who has not been identified yet, was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre by police, where he died during treatment.

Police said they found chilli powder at the site, allegedly used by the accused to rob the cash bag.

“We will register an FIR against the man who tried to rob the cash van. So far, we have been given a statement by the cashier of MEP cashiers, Rao Saheb Ramesh, who has claimed that the man tried to sneak into the cash van and steal the cash bag,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Chinmoy Biswal.

Police said that no case will be made against the security guard, who has told them he was acting in self defence.

According to police, a PCR call was made at 10:50 am regarding a shot fired near the traffic intersection at Pul Prahladpur.

“The caller said that a firing incident had taken place near an MCD toll booth. By the time we reached the spot, we found the road covered in a pool of blood and chilli powder,” Biswal said.

In a statement to police, Ramesh said that he, along with the security guard carrying a licensed rifle, had gone to collect Rs 14 lakh from Badarpur border toll. They kept the bag inside the Tata Sumo cash van and left for office in Vasant Kunj.

“At 10.45 am, a man, aged between 22 and 25 years, entered the cash van from the back by opening the door. While he was trying to rob the cash bag, the cashier spotted him following which a scuffle ensued,” Biswal said.

Following this, the accused allegedly tried to strangulate the cashier, said police.

“The guard claimed that the rifle went off in the ensuing scuffle. He claimed it was in self defence, and added that he gave warning to the victim,” said a police officer.