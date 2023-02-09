Man shot dead in Delhi’s Sabzi Mandi, 19-yr-old arrested

A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting dead a travel agency employee along with his two other accomplices over professional rivalry in North Delhi’s Sabzi Mandi, officers said.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that they received information on Tuesday regarding a body lying at a shop near Mori Gate. A police team was deployed and the inspection of the body was carried out. The deceased was identified as Akhilesh Tiwari, 40, who works at a travel agency in the city.

Police said that the scene of crime was inspected by the Crime Team and the FSL. “During the post-mortem, doctors found a bullet in the skull of the deceased which had penetrated from the left eye. A case under IPC section 302 (murder), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and under sections of the Arms Act was lodged.

The DCP said that the accused was arrested from Mori gate bus terminal around 4 pm on Wednesday while two of his other accomplices are absconding. “The accused had a past professional rivalry with the deceased and hence hatched a plan to kill him,” the DCP said.