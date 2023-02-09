scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Advertisement

Man shot dead in Delhi’s Sabzi Mandi, 19-yr-old arrested

Police said that the scene of crime was inspected by the Crime Team and the FSL.

North Delhi sabzi mandi killingThe DCP said that the accused was arrested from Mori gate bus terminal around 4 pm on Wednesday while two of his other accomplices are absconding. (Representational Photo)
Listen to this article
Man shot dead in Delhi’s Sabzi Mandi, 19-yr-old arrested
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting dead a travel agency employee along with his two other accomplices over professional rivalry in North Delhi’s Sabzi Mandi, officers said.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that they received information on Tuesday regarding a body lying at a shop near Mori Gate. A police team was deployed and the inspection of the body was carried out. The deceased was identified as Akhilesh Tiwari, 40, who works at a travel agency in the city.

Police said that the scene of crime was inspected by the Crime Team and the FSL. “During the post-mortem, doctors found a bullet in the skull of the deceased which had penetrated from the left eye. A case under IPC section 302 (murder), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and under sections of the Arms Act was lodged.

More from Delhi

The DCP said that the accused was arrested from Mori gate bus terminal around 4 pm on Wednesday while two of his other accomplices are absconding. “The accused had a past professional rivalry with the deceased and hence hatched a plan to kill him,” the DCP said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Microsoft’s AI chat-powered Bing could change the way world sea...
How Microsoft’s AI chat-powered Bing could change the way world sea...
Reading RBI’s policy review
Reading RBI’s policy review
IIT Bombay Placement: More than 60% graduates opt for jobs unrelated to t...
IIT Bombay Placement: More than 60% graduates opt for jobs unrelated to t...
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s connect with Nagaland
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s connect with Nagaland

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 08:36 IST
Next Story

Ranji Trophy Semi Final Live Score: Spot in the final up for grabs as Day 2 begins

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close