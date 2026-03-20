Man shot dead, father and 2 others injured in Bawana

“A case has been registered under BNS sections 103(1) and 3(5), and the Arms Act at Bawana police station. Teams are analysing footage of CCTV cameras in the area to trace the accused who are suspected to have fled towards Haryana,” DCP (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami said.

A 30-year-old man was killed, and three others sustained injuries, as three men opened fire in Northwest Delhi’s Bawana, police said.

Police suspect the involvement of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang. They identified the deceased as Ravi Bhardwaj. Officers said among the injured are the deceased’s father and an eight-year-old who got shot in the leg.

According to the police, the men, who arrived on a two-wheeler, first fired at Ravi outside his house, and then went inside to fire at his father, Anil (55).

“Two PCR calls were received around 5:26 pm on Thursday regarding an incident of firing in Village Harewali, Bawana. The callers said some men arrived on a two-wheeler and shot at their family member and they were taking him to a hospital in Pooth Khurd,” a police official said.