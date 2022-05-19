Man shot dead at Delhi’s Daryaganj

A 48-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Central Delhi’s Daryaganj area Tuesday night. The deceased has been identified as Moinuddin Qureshi who lived with his family in Pataudi House, Daryaganj. Police said the accused fired twice at Qureshi while he was urinating outside his shop.

“We received a call around 10.15 pm from a man named Kamal Ahmad about the firing. We rushed to the spot and found that Qureshi is Ahmad’s employer and was shot outside his motor workshop. He sustained bullet injuries on his leg and abdomen and was taken to Lok Nayak (hospital) but the doctors declared him dead,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan.

Ahmad reported that he saw two men on a bike with pistols. They fired at Qureshi while he was standing outside. Qureshi’s brother Rukumuddin lodged a complaint and a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code related to murder and Arms Act has been registered.

No arrests have been made in the case yet. The family of the deceased told the police they suspect the involvement of local gangsters over business rivalry.