scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 19, 2022

Man shot dead at Delhi’s Daryaganj

Witness says workshop owner, Moinuddin Qureshi, was shot by 2 men on bikes

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
May 19, 2022 9:58:59 am
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said that police rushed to the spot upon receiving a call from the deceased's employee about the firing. (Representative image)

A 48-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Central Delhi’s Daryaganj area Tuesday night. The deceased has been identified as Moinuddin Qureshi who lived with his family in Pataudi House, Daryaganj. Police said the accused fired twice at Qureshi while he was urinating outside his shop.

“We received a call around 10.15 pm from a man named Kamal Ahmad about the firing. We rushed to the spot and found that Qureshi is Ahmad’s employer and was shot outside his motor workshop. He sustained bullet injuries on his leg and abdomen and was taken to Lok Nayak (hospital) but the doctors declared him dead,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan.

Ahmad reported that he saw two men on a bike with pistols. They fired at Qureshi while he was standing outside. Qureshi’s brother Rukumuddin lodged a complaint and a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code related to murder and Arms Act has been registered.

More from Delhi
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

No arrests have been made in the case yet. The family of the deceased told the police they suspect the involvement of local gangsters over business rivalry.

Best of Express Premium

Inflation up, FMCG firms hike rates, cut pack volume and weightPremium
Inflation up, FMCG firms hike rates, cut pack volume and weight
Explained: Origin myth and history of the name of Lucknow, the ‘city of L...Premium
Explained: Origin myth and history of the name of Lucknow, the ‘city of L...
‘Pigeon closes eyes as cat advances’: 1991 Lok Sabha, when Um...Premium
‘Pigeon closes eyes as cat advances’: 1991 Lok Sabha, when Um...
How Girish Karnad’s iconic plays have redefined Indian theatrePremium
How Girish Karnad’s iconic plays have redefined Indian theatre
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

EXPRESS OPINION

More Lifestyle

More Explained

More Entertainment

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

kangana ranaut, shilpa shetty, bhagyashree
Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, Bhagyashree, Kangana Ranaut: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Photos

In pictures: Flamingos paint Navi Mumbai pink in large numbers

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

More Explained

EXPRESS OPINION

May 19: Latest News

Advertisement