Saturday, March 13, 2021
Man shot dead over argument during brother’s birthday party in Delhi

The man, Anuj Sharma, was shot dead by accused Naveen Kumar on Thursday during the birthday celebrations of the victim's younger brother held at a farmhouse in Najafgarh area of the national capital, they said.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
March 13, 2021 3:42:52 pm
The accused, who was under the influence of alcohol, opened fire at Anuj and fled from the spot. (Representational)

A 28-year-old man was arrested for shooting dead another man allegedly after an altercation between them over playing DJ songs during a birthday party in Najafgarh area here, police said on Saturday.

An altercation took place between Naveen and Anuj over playing DJ songs during the birthday celebrations. The accused, who was under the influence of alcohol, opened fire at Anuj and fled from the spot, a senior police officer said.

The injured Naveen was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said.

A case was registered and with the help of technical surveillance and using call detail records of the accused, Naveen was arrested on Friday from Baba Haridas Nagar, said Santosh Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

“During interrogation, the accused confessed that he had a small altercation with Anuj on the issue of playing DJ songs during birthday celebration and he was also in an inebriated state. Hence, he fired at him,” he said.

The accused was found in possession of an illegal firearm along with two live cartridges, police said, adding that both items have been seized and further investigation of the case is underway.

