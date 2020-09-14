Delhi: Man shot dead at Madhu Vihar junction by 3 unidentified men

Police said they have recovered nine empty rounds from the spot. (Representational Image)

A 33-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by three unidentified men in East Delhi’s Madhu Vihar on Sunday. Police said the victim, Yogesh, was driving his white Polo car, when the accused came on a motorcycle and fired over ten shots at him.

Police said Yogesh was on his way to meet his friend in Anand Vihar when he stopped at Hasanpur Chowk around 2 pm. Eyewitnesses told police the accused were allegedly following the victim’s car on their bike, and stopped their vehicle near the car at the junction. The three men drew out their pistols and fired over 10 shots at the car. Two windows of the car got smashed and Yogesh sustained multiple bullet injuries. The men stopped firing after two-three minutes and fled on their bike. Police said they have recovered nine empty rounds from the spot. DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh said, “Yogesh was severely injured and locals rushed him to Max Hospital. Doctors declared him dead on arrival.”Police said Yogesh lived with his with his mother, two brothers, wife and two children in Dakshinpuri and owned a car cleaning and washing workshop in the area. In 2011, he was arrested by local police at Ambedkar Nagar for allegedly killing a man over personal enmity. He was arrested, but granted bail by the court two years later.

Singh said a case has been registered. Police are scanning the CCTV footage near the spot to trace the bike and identify the accused. Police suspect the deceased was killed by one of his associates, and said his family is being questioned about Yogesh’s other alleged criminal activities and rivals.

