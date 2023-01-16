Man shot at, robbed of Rs. 5 lakh by bike-borne men in Delhi’s Roop Nagar

A 42-year-old man was shot in his right leg and robbed of Rs. 5 lakh by four unidentified bike-borne men in North Delhi’s Roop Nagar while he was carrying the cash belonging to his employer. The injured, identified as Hunny Kalra, was shifted to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment and is stated to be stable.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said they received a call around 6 pm on Saturday regarding a robbery of Rs. 5 lakh. A police team rushed to the spot and found that Kalra was shot in his right leg by the unknown men on two bikes, who after intercepting him, snatched his bag of money and fled.

Kalra, who works at a plastic granules trader shop in Kirti Nagar, was taking the money from Sadar Bazar to Shalimar Bagh, officials said.

A case under sections pertaining to robbery under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under sections of the Arms Act has been lodged. No arrests have been made yet.

This comes after a cash van guard was shot dead last week by a man while he was loading money inside an ATM along with other custodians in North Delhi’s Wazirabad. The accused, who has not been arrested yet, robbed more than Rs. 10 lakh.