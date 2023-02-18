Man shot at over parking tussle in NE Delhi locality, police deployed

A 55-year-old man was shot at after a verbal scuffle over parking space in Northeast Delhi’s Bh-ajanpura Friday, officers said.

DCP (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said that the incident took place in the early hours of Friday when Virender Kumar, a businessman, and son, Sachin (27), were coming back from a wedding when an altercation took place with his neighbour, Arif, over the issue of car parking.

Police said that the matter was resolved initially, but later, Arif called two of his associates, confronted the victims inside their house and allegedly fired multiple rounds of gunshots, injuring Virender on the shoulder and his arms, the DCP added.

After firing the shots, the accused tried to flee the spot but bystanders managed to catch them and handed them over to police. “The associate was injured in the melee and he too was shifted to a hospital,” an officer said. The DCP said that Arif and his two other associates were arrested.

Police said that a case under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) has been lodged. Police denied any communal angle to the incident but said that police presence in the area has been increased to prevent rumour mongering.

Sanjay Aggarwal, younger brother of the victim, told The Indian Express that the accused recently moved into a house next to his brother’s.

“My brother always parks his car opposite his house, but Arif had already parked his car there. When my brother asked him to move his vehicle slightly away, a verbal scuffle ensued and Arif started threatening my brother,” Aggarwal alleged.