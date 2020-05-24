Gurgaon: Man shoots self, bullet hits pregnant wife — woman stable, husband critical

The couple were first rushed to the Civil Hospital in Gurgaon, from where they were referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. (Representational Image) The couple were first rushed to the Civil Hospital in Gurgaon, from where they were referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. (Representational Image)

Two days after a 34-year-old man allegedly shot himself inside his car, with the bullet piercing through his head and also injuring his 24-year-old pregnant wife, police said the man is fighting for his life in the Safdarjung Hospital ICU. The woman, who is seven months pregnant, is out of danger.

“An FIR had been lodged against the husband on the basis of the complaint by his wife, who is still undergoing treatment but is stable. However, there is no question of any arrest as of now since the man’s condition is still very critical,” said DCP (Manesar) Deepak Saharan.

According to police, they were alerted to the incident on Friday night, when a passerby spotted the couple, Ravi Kumar and his wife Riya, bleeding inside their SUV. Police said they are residents of Gurgaon’s Rampura, although they originally hail from Faridabad.

“The couple had been residing in Rampura for the past few months. The man had recently lost his job at a private company in Manesar, because of which they were facing financial issues which often became a cause of friction between them,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

On Friday evening, they were returning home after visiting the doctor when an argument broke out between them, said police.

“It appears that the accused then parked his vehicle on the side of the road, pulled out a pistol and shot himself in the head. The bullet went through his head and hit his wife on the chin,” said the PRO.

“An FIR has been registered under Section 309 (attempt to commit suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. We are investigating whether the pistol was licensed or not,” he said.

