Man shoots mother, steps out of home and announces it

A 35-year-old man allegedly shot his 55-year-old mother Wednesday morning after an argument. The woman is critical and undergoing treatment. The man, Sandeep, then went out of his house and allegedly “declared” that he had shot his mother before everyone in the locality.

Police said they received a PCR call around 9 am from Mundka. While Sandeep had fled, his mother was lying in the house and his five-year-old daughter was locked in a room. A senior officer said, “Residents reported that they saw Sandeep running away .”

The woman, Roshini, was rushed to Action Balaji hospital. A preliminary enquiry revealed that Sandeep’s wife left him recently. The mother and son often fought over his lifestyle. “Sandeep and his mother were fighting about disputes in his marriage. Sandeep got angry and was waving his pistol at her. Roshini made sure her granddaughter did not get hurt and locked her in the bathroom. Sandeep then fired a bullet at his mother which hit her in the abdomen,” said the officer.

Parvinder Singh, DCP (Outer), said, “We are trying to ascertain exact sequence of events. We questioned relatives, the child, and neighbours. We have sent teams to nab him.”