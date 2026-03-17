Man shoots himself in the chest as cousin makes a video of him with a gun

The Delhi Police said that the victim was identified as Pawan Kumar.

A 28-year-old man accidentally shot himself dead at his home in East Delhi’s Dallupura area, while his cousin was making a video of him with a loaded gun, police said on Tuesday (March 17) morning.

The Delhi Police said that the victim was identified as Pawan Kumar. He was admitted to the hospital where he was declared dead.

According to a police officer, information regarding a gunshot injury was received at New Ashok Nagar Police Station from Dharamshila Hospital, Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi.

“Upon receipt of the information, police staff immediately reached the hospital, where Pawan Kumar, resident of Village Dallupura, aged about 28 years, had been brought in an unconscious condition with a gunshot wound on the left side of his chest. The attending doctors declared him dead,” the officer said.