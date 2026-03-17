Man shoots himself in the chest as cousin makes a video of him with a gun

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A 28-year-old man accidentally shot himself dead at his home in East Delhi’s Dallupura area, while his cousin was making a video of him with a loaded gun, police said on Tuesday (March 17) morning.
The Delhi Police said that the victim was identified as Pawan Kumar. He was admitted to the hospital where he was declared dead.
According to a police officer, information regarding a gunshot injury was received at New Ashok Nagar Police Station from Dharamshila Hospital, Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi.
“Upon receipt of the information, police staff immediately reached the hospital, where Pawan Kumar, resident of Village Dallupura, aged about 28 years, had been brought in an unconscious condition with a gunshot wound on the left side of his chest. The attending doctors declared him dead,” the officer said.
The entire bizarre sequence was captured in a purported video of the incident, which was circulating on social media.
The 19-second video showed a man purported to be Pawan loading a weapon and then smiling at the camera as he put the barrel to his chest. The firearm goes off, and the man is seen crashing to the ground.
The video was allegedly shot by a man named Himanshu, who is said to be a cousin of Pawan.
Police said that their investigations at the spot and preliminary inquiry had revealed that the deceased had sustained a self-inflicted gunshot injury with a licensed weapon belonging to one Himanshu, who had been identified as a cousin of the deceased.
Both Pawan and Himanshu dealt in the property business in the area. Himanshu had recently got the licence of the firearm, police sources said.
The incident had taken place at Village Dallupura, Delhi, police said. The crime team and forensic team had inspected both the hospital and the place of occurrence. Pawan’s body has been shifted to the mortuary of LBS Hospital for a post mortem examination.
The licensed firearm, a pistol, has been seized, along with 10 live cartridges. The mobile phone of Himanshu, which contains the purported video of the incident, has also been taken into possession by police.
Police said all relevant exhibits, including forensic evidence, have been collected from the scene and the body.
Based on the findings of the medico-legal case (MLC), the available video evidence, and the surrounding circumstances, a case under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS) and relevant provisions of the Arms Act has been registered at Ashok Nagar Police Station, police said.
Section 105 of the BNS describes the punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
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