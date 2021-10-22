Man shoots dead wife, two others at Faridabad village; two arrested

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting dead his wife, mother-in-law and a friend of his brother-in-law at Faridabad’s Gothda Mohbtabad village in the early hours of Thursday. His friend has also been arrested in connection with the crime.

Police said the accused have been identified as Neeraj Chawla, who has a shirt button business in NIT, and Lekhraj, a tailor. Chawla also allegedly shot at his brother-in-law, who sustained gunshot injuries to his waist. He was taken to a private hospital and his condition is serious.

Police said, following their separation a few months ago, Chawla’s wife took their 12-year-old son and went to stay with her mother and brother. The family used to live in Sector 56 and had recently rented the former’s sarpanch house in the village.

Also Read | Prohibition on herbal hookahs: Delhi HC tells police to not unnecessarily harass eateries

“Four gunshots were fired. The accused have been arrested. Prima facie, it appears that Chawla suspected his wife of infidelity and hatched a plan to murder her and her mother. He also had a dispute with his brother-in-law over Rs 10 lakh related to the sale of a car. We will also question the boy… Chawla had made a phone call to his son and asked him to open the main door,” said inspector Dayananad, SHO, Dhauj.

Police said the accused entered the house at 2.26 am and escaped on a motorcycle at 2.51 am. “Within 25 minutes, they shot dead three people and injured another. The woman and her mother were stabbed with a knife after they were shot,” said a senior police officer.

According to investigators, the accused went to the first floor where the brother-in-law and his friend were asleep and shot them. They then went to a room on the ground floor where the two women were sleeping. The accused allegedly shot them and stabbed them with a knife to ensure they were dead, said police sources. Police said it is suspected that the boy ran out of the house on hearing the gunshots.

In the FIR, the brother-in-law stated that his family and his friend had gone to Khatushyam temple in Rajasthan two days ago, and his friend had been staying with them since then. “… At 2.45 am, I heard a gunshot and saw that Neeraj and Lekhraj had shot my friend. My nephew was not in the room. They [accused] then opened fire at me and a bullet hit me on the left side of my waist,” he alleged. He added that once the accused left, he immediately informed his sister over the phone, but minutes later, he heard more gunshots and called police. “When police

arrived, I went downstairs and saw that my mother and sister were lying in a pool of blood,” he said.

The crime branch of DLF and Dhauj police teams arrested the accused from NIT on Thursday, over nine hours after the incident. A motorcycle and two guns have been recovered. Police said the bodies were taken to civil hospital for post-mortem. An FIR has been registered against the accused under IPC sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (common intention) and relevant sections of the Arms Act.