Man shoots dead wife, mother-in-law at Dwarka home

A 35-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and mother-in-law after a heated argument with them over his lifestyle, said police officials on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Mahesh, fired at least half a dozen rounds at his wife Nidhi (21) and mother-in-law Veero (55) inside their residence in Delhi’s Dwarka.

After the incident, the man surrendered at Baba Haridas Nagar police station. A case of murder has been registered against him and the weapon has been seized.

“We found that Mahesh was living at his wife’s house in Baba Haridas Nagar. He didn’t have a permanent job and had fights with his wife and mother-in-law every day. On Friday, after another fight, he fired multiple bullets at them. We are questioning him about the illegal weapon,” said a senior police officer at Dwarka.

The bodies have been shifted to the hospital for an autopsy. Police said they are scanning CCTVs near the house to ascertain the sequence of events.