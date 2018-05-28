Man shoots at woman, kills self in Faridabad

The woman was rushed to a private hospital, where she is undergoing treatment, but Lokesh died on the spot, police said. (Representational) The woman was rushed to a private hospital, where she is undergoing treatment, but Lokesh died on the spot, police said. (Representational)

A Faridabad resident opened fire at a woman on Sunday evening, before turning the revolver on himself. Police said the man, Lokesh, died at the spot. They suspect that the crime could be a result of unrequited love.

According to police, the incident took place around 6 pm at a finance company in NIT area, where the woman worked.

Sources said the two were friends for three years and Lokesh wanted to marry her, but neither family approved. “Lokesh went to the woman’s office. They got into an argument… he fired at her and then himself,” said Jai Prakash, ACP (NIT).

The woman was rushed to a private hospital, where she is undergoing treatment, but Lokesh died on the spot, police said.

