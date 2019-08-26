Man shoots at himself to implicate landlord, held

In order to avoid paying pending rent of Rs 2.25 lakh, a 22-year-old man was arrested along with his brother from Amar Colony for allegedly shooting at himself to implicate his landlord. DCP (South East) Chinmoy Biswal said that the accused have been identified as Sumit Bhadana and his brother, Naveen Bhadana (20), both residents of Gurgaon.

“Sumit was running a paying guest (PG) facility in a residential building in Amar Colony. On August 22, Sumit called up police around 5 pm, claiming that his landlord had fired at him and that he was going to the hospital. He had sustained two gunshot wounds on his shoulder and thigh,” he added.

In his statement, Sumit alleged that his landlord, Varun Juneja, fired at him. “Sumit alleged that Juneja shot him after a heated argument over the rent on August 22,” said Biswal. Juneja, however, denied doing so and stated that on August 22, he went to collect rent from Sumit but he was asked to come at 8 pm. He also alleged that Sumit was framing him in a false case to avoid paying the rent, the DCP added.

During investigation, police found contradictions in the statements of the injured regarding the sequence of events. “Sensing trouble, Sumit left the hospital… Later, he was apprehended from his sister’s house,” Biswal said.

According to Biswal, Sumit hid the pistol in his scooter and made the PCR call. The weapon had been procured from a friend in Badshahpur, police said.