Man arrested for sexually assaulting teen daughter

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A man was arrested in Central Delhi on Monday after his daughter, a minor, reported to the police that he had been sexually assaulting her for the last two weeks, said officers.
According to police, the teen approached the police on Sunday after confiding in a friend about her father’s behaviour. “She stated that her mother has gone to her village about 15 days back and alleged that during the night of January 31, around 1:30 am, while she was sleeping with her younger sister and father, her father sexually assaulted her despite her resistance and (he) extended threats to her. The victim further disclosed that similar incidents had occurred 4-5 times during the preceding 10-15 days,” said DCP Central, Anant Mittal.
The girl further told police that she was initially scared to tell anyone since her father used to also physically assault her and her mother. “She ultimately reported the matter expressing concern for the younger sibling,” said DCP Mittal.
The FIR was registered at Paharganj police station under BNS section 64(2) (rape) and POCSO Act section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault). The victim was taken for a medical examination and her statement was recorded, said police. The police also collected evidence from the scene of the crime and recovered a bedsheet and the clothes of the victim as forensic evidence. The victim’s father was also arrested, said police.
According to police, the girl’s father allegedly disclosed his involvement in the crime and said that he had threatened his daughter against telling anybody about it.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan visited singer Arijit Singh at his hometown in Jiaganj, Murshidabad. Aamir was seen flying a kite at Arijit's residence. Many believe the meeting was to discuss Arijit's sudden decision to quit playback singing, while others speculate that Aamir may be collaborating with the singer on a project.