Man arrested for sexually assaulting teen daughter

A man was arrested in Central Delhi on Monday after his daughter, a minor, reported to the police that he had been sexually assaulting her for the last two weeks, said officers.

According to police, the teen approached the police on Sunday after confiding in a friend about her father’s behaviour. “She stated that her mother has gone to her village about 15 days back and alleged that during the night of January 31, around 1:30 am, while she was sleeping with her younger sister and father, her father sexually assaulted her despite her resistance and (he) extended threats to her. The victim further disclosed that similar incidents had occurred 4-5 times during the preceding 10-15 days,” said DCP Central, Anant Mittal.