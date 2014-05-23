Man sets himself on fire outside Tiz Hazari courts

A 28-year-old man set himself on fire outside the Tiz Hazari Courts complex on Thursday morning. He has been admitted to the Lok Nayak Hospital with 90 per cent burns, police said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the man, Sandeep, a cleaner with Delhi Transport Corporation, was upset over a failed relationship.

Quoting eyewitnesses, police said Sandeep was seen walking towards Gate Number 1 of the Tiz Hazari Courts complex around 11 am. He then poured what looked like liquid fuel over his body. A policeman on duty spotted him light a matchstick and set himself on fire. An auto-rickshaw driver and others present nearby rushed to Sandeep and tried to rescue him, police said.

“We were informed by public. He was first taken to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital from where he was referred to Lok Nayak Hospital. Sandeep sustained 90 per cent burns. Doctors said he is critical,”a police officer said.

Although police have recovered no note from his possession, eyewitnesses told police that at the time of the incident, Sandeep was heard crying out a woman’s name.

Sandeep’s family was informed late in the afternoon. His family members told police that they had no knowledge of why he had gone to the court on Thursday. They also reportedly told police that Sandeep was depressed on over a relationship that had gone wrong. Police are yet to record Sandeep’s statement.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App