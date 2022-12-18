scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Man sets himself on fire at South Delhi home after argument with family

The man suffered 50% burns, while his mother suffered 20% burns and has breathing problems. His wife and sons sustained minor burns.

Police received a call regarding the incident late on Friday night and went to the house to find the 35-year-old man, his wife, mother, and his sons, aged 6 and 8 months, with burn injuries. (Representational image)

Five members of a South Delhi family sustained burn injuries after one of them attempted to immolate himself following an argument with them over his drinking habits.

Police received a call regarding the incident late on Friday night and went to the house to find the 35-year-old man, his wife, mother, and his sons, aged 6 and 8 months, with burn injuries. The man suffered 50% burns, while his mother suffered 20% burns and has breathing problems. His wife and sons sustained minor burns.

Police said the man had poured kerosene over himself and ignited it in a room with his family inside after the argument, and they sustained injuries while dousing it. He and his mother are admitted in the AIIMS burn ward, while the rest of his family is at Safdarjung hospital.

Police said they are looking into what legal action would be appropriate in the circumstances.

