Delhi: Man attempts to set himself on fire outside Supreme Court

A 50-year-old man allegedly tried to set himself on fire outside the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Friday afternoon. He was taken to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where he is recuperating and police are trying to contact his family.

According to the police, the man has been identified as Rajbabu Gupta, who works in a factory in Noida Sector 128. “We received a call around 2.20 pm that a man had tried to self-immolate and that he was stopped by the security personnel. Police rushed to the spot and the victim was taken to hospital,” a police officer said.

Police came to know he was not getting salary for the last three months by the management of a factory. He is out of danger, police said.