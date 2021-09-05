Man sent to 16-day police custody in FIR filed by ex-Fortis promoter’s wife

A Delhi court has sent Sukesh Chandrashekhar to 16-day police custody, after former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh’s wife Aditi Singh registered an FIR, alleging she was cheated of Rs 200 crore by a man posing as a Home Ministry official and promising help with her husband’s cases.

Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh sent Chandrashekhar to police custody “considering the geographical extent to which the investigation has to be carried out”.

Two other accused in the case, Pradeep Ramdadanee and Deepak Ramanami, were sent to five-day custody.

A case was registered with the Special Cell and Chandrasekar, who was in Rohini jail when he allegedly hatched the plan, was rearrested.

The defence counsel had argued that the accused were already in police custody for 14 days and whatever the police were required to collect during their custodial interrogation would have been collected by now.

The police had moved for 30 days’ custody remand stating that the larger conspiracy had to be unearthed and they needed to probe the money trail.

Shivinder and his elder brother Malvinder Mohan Singh — former promoters of Ranbaxy, Fortis, Religare Enterprises — were arrested by EOW in October 2019 for allegedly causing losses to the tune of Rs 2,397 crore to Religare Finvest Ltd, a subsidiary of Religare Enterprises. The ED subsequently arrested Shivinder and others in a money laundering case on December 12, 2019.