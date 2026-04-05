Man who sent hoax bomb threats to Delhi HC sent similar emails to Supreme Court seven times, probe reveals

Shrinivas Luis, the 47-year-old man arrested on March 27 by the Delhi Police from his Mysuru home for allegedly sending hoax bomb threat emails to courts and other institutions in the Capital, had sent seven similar threats to the Supreme Court as well, The Indian

Express has learnt.

According to Delhi Police, during the analysis of Luis’ 1,500 bomb threat emails – sent to high courts and state police chiefs over the past year – it came to light that seven of the emails were sent to the Supreme Court and 50 to the Delhi High Court, while tagging the Delhi Police Commissioner’s office.

“The analysis of his emails have revealed that the content was almost identical. He had not sent the emails to any other institutions such as schools, colleges, or other government buildings. His main targets were the high courts, but he sent at least seven emails to the Supreme Court as well,” an officer said.