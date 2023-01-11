Man seeking Rs 51,824 reimbursement for son’s cancer treatment kept waiting for 16 years by Delhi govt

The Delhi High Court, while hearing a plea moved by a government employee seeking reimbursement from the Delhi Government for his son’s cancer treatment, expressed dismay that the state government had vehemently opposed the man’s claim for reimbursement for 16 years.

The HC was hearing a plea filed in 2006 by one Mahendra Kumar Verma who served as a reader in the court of Metropolitan Magistrate at Tis Hazari Court and was, therefore, covered under the 1994 Medical Attendance Rules. Verma’s 15-year-old son was diagnosed with brain tumour in 2003 and underwent certain surgeries along with chemotherapy and radiation therapy at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital as well as Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre. He claimed medical advances for the medical treatment.

A single judge bench of Justice Chandra Dhari Singh, in its January 9 decision, observed, “Before parting, this court expresses its deep dismay that as to how a petition seeking reimbursement for only Rs. 51, 824/- has been pending since 16 years, and is being vehemently contested by the Government of NCT of Delhi (GNCTD)”.

The court said that Verma cannot be “faulted or penalised” to pay the excess amount that was charged from him from the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute, when he did not even choose the hospital but was referred there.

Allowing the plea, the HC directed the Delhi Government to fully reimburse Verma to the extent of bills raised by both the hospitals, and to “release the amount retained in the FDR, along with interest accrued from time to time, deducted from the salary or allowances of the petitioner as soon as possible, but positively within a period of four weeks” from the date of decision.

On the Central Services (Medical Attendance) Rules, 1944, which were interpreted by the Delhi Government to state that the employee was not entitled to the entire sum for reimbursement, the HC held, “A reading of these provisions provides that all the expenses incurred upon by a government servant towards the medical treatment of himself or his dependants has to be free of charge and any amount that is paid by him on account of such medical attention or treatment shall be reimbursed fully to him”.

The court observed that the medical attendance rules formulated by the central and state governments are not merely the rules relating to medical attendance, but are the beneficiary piece of legislation to facilitate good and sound health for all the government employees and their families. “It does not stand to reason as to why any impediments are read in the rules which have the tendency to defeat the cherished Constitutional rights for which this court has always stood as a custodian,” the court said.

“These provisions are required to be construed liberally in order to achieve the objectives aimed for and any interpretation which makes the rules pedantic and too technical must be avoided as then the entire purpose of enacting such rules would become futile and fall to the ground,” the court said.

Verma was issued a letter from the Drawing & Disbursing Officer, Officers of District and Sessions Judge, Delhi, asking him to deposit a sum of Rs. 51,854 against the medical advance of Rs. 2,34,000 granted to him from time to time for the medical treatment of his son in Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute.

Verma made representations to the Delhi Government as to why he should not be fully reimbursed for the medical expenses which were rejected. Subsequently, the District and Session Judge passed an order for recovery of the amount from Verma’s salary pursuant to which he moved the HC challenging the deductions made from his salary as well as the order seeking recovery of the amount.

After perusing the facts of the case, the HC held that it cannot be disputed that Verma was entitled to be fully reimbursed for the expenses incurred by him in the treatment of his minor child. Referring to the counter affidavit filed by the state, the court held that not even a single provision of law has been cited to justify the deductions by the Delhi Government.

“It is pertinent to note here that when the petitioner is recommended to the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, the respondents cannot deny the reimbursement of the medical expenses incurred even on the basis that the amount charged by the hospital has exceeded the approved rates,” the court said.