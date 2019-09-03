Man runs vehicle through crowded street, 1 injured

A 35-year-old man was injured after a car drove into a crowd near Old Gupta Colony in North West Delhi’s Model Town Sunday night, said police. In a purported video that surfaced online, a black sedan is seen speeding through the crowd. As people start shouting at the driver, he reverses at high speed. A man can be seen climbing on top of the car and kicking the windshield to stop the driver.

The driver, however, doesn’t stop and accelerates, following which the man falls down. He then drives away.

Police said the accused has not been identified yet.

“A case has been registered against an unknown person under sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. The driver is absconding, and we are looking at CCTV footage to identify him and the car. The incident took place around 9 pm and one man was injured,” said Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West).

The injured man, Kamal Arora, told police that there were two people inside the car.

“They were having an argument with some of the people on the road, following which the driver drove the car in a rash manner. The car then hit me,” said Arora.

He was rushed to hospital and discharged after primary treatment.

Police said that they are contacting car dealers in nearby areas to identify the vehicle and its occupants.