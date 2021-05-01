Delhi: Man runs over cop after he dozed off in car

“At the spot, we found that Ct Munshilal was hit and dragged by the car for 40 meters. He was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Center and was treated there but he succumbed to the injuries,” said DCP Singh.

A 42-year-old man allegedly rammed into a police picket and killed a police constable after he fell asleep while driving his car in Southwest Delhi’s Vasant Vihar. Police said the accused, Samit Yadav, was coming back home from Max Hospital in Gurgaon where his wife is admitted in the Covid ward.

Ingit Pratap Singh, DCP (Southwest) said the incident took place around 4 am on Saturday. The deceased, Ct Munshilal (45), was performing picket duty at Al-kauser picket when a speeding white coloured Honda CRV hit the picket, damaged the police tent, bikes and ran over Munshilal.

“At the spot, we found that Ct Munshilal was hit and dragged by the car for 40 meters. He was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Center and was treated there but he succumbed to the injuries,” said DCP Singh.

Yadav was apprehended from the spot. He told the police that he lives in Munirka in Delhi and works in the IT sector. Last night, he was in Gurgaon to attend to his wife, who’s a Covid patient. On his way home, he was tired and allegedly dozed off while driving.

Police took Yadav to Vasant Vihar police station, gave him a PPE kit and isolated him at the premises. They will soon conduct his medical test to ascertain if he was under the influence of alcohol or any other substance.

A case of road traffic accident has been registered against him.

Police said they have informed Ct Munshilal’s family about the incident. He was posted at Vasant Vihar and was deployed at pickets in the area. A senior officer said he was an ex-serviceman and joined the Delhi police in 2010.