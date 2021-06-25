Man robbed of Rs 70 lakh in Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh area

Teams have been deployed to scan CCTVs from Chandni Chowk to Gulabi Bagh to identify the accused.

A man was robbed of Rs 70 lakh by four armed assailants in North Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh area on Thursday afternoon. The incident took place a few kilometres away from the police station near a traffic junction.

Police said the victim Rajesh had left with the bag from Chandni Chowk and was on his way to Pitampura when the accused stopped him. They were all wearing helmets.

“The men were on two bikes and a scuffle broke out between them and the victim after which they snatched the bag. The victim told us the men were carrying pistols,” a senior police officer said.

Rajesh works for a man who owns a jewellery shop in Chandni Chowk and also runs a ‘financial committee’.

“We questioned Rajesh and his employer and found that the money belongs to the committee. Rajesh was asked to bring the cash to Pitampura,” police said.

Teams have been deployed to scan CCTVs from Chandni Chowk to Gulabi Bagh to identify the accused. No arrests have been made yet.