Man receives death threats via WhatsApp call, Ghaziabad cops file case

Ghaziabad police has registered a case on a complaint filed by man over allegedly receiving death threats via a WhatsApp call.

“The complainant has alleged that he received a threat from a person through a WhatsApp call. Police took cognizance and an FIR was registered and the cyber cell has been directed to track the number. Police will track the number soon, and appropriate legal action will be taken. The complainant received only one call. The cyber cell is verifying the number from which the WhatsApp call was made; through the process of call swapping, a person can direct calls from a foreign country as well. Therefore, whether the call came from the US or another foreign country, all these aspects will be taken into account during the investigation,” said Muniraj G, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ghaziabad.

According to Ghaziabad police, the complainant has been identified as Arvind Vats Akela, who is a resident of Lohia colony in Ghaziabad.

“The complainant received a missed call on WhatsApp on September 1, which he did not answer. Then on September 2, he received a call on his WhatsApp from an unknown caller who gave him a death threat… At the time, the complainant did not approach us. However on September 11 the complainant submitted his complaint and police immediately took cognizance of the same,” said Station House Officer Sihani Gate.

As of now the caller has not been identified; the number used is a virtual number-which is not bound to a physical location, he added. An FIR under Section 507 (Criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified caller, police said adding that tracing of the number is underway.