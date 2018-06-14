Man ‘raped’ minor help for three years, kept her captive

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A 40-year-old businessman has been arrested from Karol Bagh for allegedly raping his 17-year-old domestic help over the last three years. The arrest was made on Tuesday evening after the girl was rescued from her employer’s home by a sub-divisional magistrate with the help of Delhi Police. Confirming the incident, DCP (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said they have arrested the accused, who runs a motor parts shop.

“On the basis of the girl’s complaint, an FIR under Sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural sex), 354 (molestation) of the IPC, and several sections of the POCSO Act and Juvenile Justice Act was registered at Karol Bagh police station. He was produced before a Delhi court, from where he was sent to 14-day judicial custody,” he added.

Narrating her ordeal before police and a counsellor, the girl said she was brought to Delhi from Jharkhand around three years ago by a man who also stays in her village.

“He got her the job at the Karol Bagh home, where the accused stays with his wife. Soon, they started giving her stale food and made her work from 6 am to 11 pm. She claimed she worked for three years but never received her salary,” an official said.

The girl alleged that her employer eventually started sexually abusing her almost every day, and never allowed her to go outside their home. “He allegedly showed obscene videos to her as well. In the meantime, another girl started working at the home and he allegedly raped her too. Once, he sexually abused both of them at the same time. When she complained to his wife, she refused to believe the domestic help. The girl also alleged that he took her to his shop and raped her there as well,” the officer said. Police are verifying claims about the second domestic help. Police said the rescue operation was initiated after SDM Harish Tyagi received information from an NGO that a girl was being held hostage inside a home in Karol Bagh.

“After substantiating the allegations, Tyagi discussed the case with police, who planned a rescue operation. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where her medical examination confirmed rape. Doctors have informed police that the girl is mentally distressed and has been sent to a children’s home,” a senior police officer said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App