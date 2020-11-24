Man rams car into Safdarjung Tomb’s gate

Safdarjung Tomb (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

A man rammed his car into the main gate of Safdarjung Tomb in Central Delhi, and also damaged a notice board, around 3 am Monday. Police said the driver, Vijay Bahri (32), a resident of Rampura in Northwest Delhi, lost control of the vehicle as he was allegedly in an inebriated state.

The car, which came from the direction of Lodhi Road, rammed into the main gate of the UNESCO World Heritage site. It also hit the stone notice board and damaged it, said a senior police officer, adding that there was no damage to the main monument.

Bahri was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, police said, adding that he did not sustain any serious injuries.

Police have lodged an FIR after receiving a complaint from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which takes care of the monument, under IPC Section 279 (rash driving), Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, and section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

An ASI official told The Indian Express that repair work will be taken up soon and they will press for the cost of damages to be paid by the errant driver, since the FIR includes charges under damages to public property act.

