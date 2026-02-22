Man pushes off wife to death from 1st floor of house after argument, arrested

Officers said they received information around 12.30 am on Saturday from Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital about a woman who had been brought in following a fall. She was declared dead by doctors.

By: Express News Service
1 min readNew DelhiFeb 22, 2026 03:43 AM IST
A forensic team inspected the spot and collected evidence, police said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death. Further investigation is underway.
A 35-year-old woman from Northeast Delhi’s Tahirpur area died after allegedly being pushed from the first floor of her house by her husband following an argument, police said on Saturday, adding that the man has been arrested.

During preliminary inquiry, police learnt that the woman had an argument with her husband before the incident, after which he allegedly pushed her from the first floor, officers said. A case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Nand Nagri police station, and the accused husband has been arrested.

A forensic team inspected the spot and collected evidence, police said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death. Further investigation is underway.

