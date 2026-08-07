‘Touched her feet, held her under’: Delhi man ‘drowns’ pregnant daughter in Chambal river

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Fearing social stigma after learning that his 18-year-old unmarried daughter was pregnant, a 52-year-old man touched her feet — and allegedly drowned her in the Chambal river near Agra.
Police said the father, Lakhpat Singh, and a relative have been arrested. The woman’s body is yet to be found; divers and rescue teams are continuing the search.
The victim, who lived with her parents in South Delhi, was allegedly three months pregnant.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal said the matter came to light on July 31 after a PCR call was received at a local police station reporting that a woman had allegedly been murdered by her father.
“Investigation revealed that the accused father, fearing social stigma because his daughter was allegedly pregnant outside marriage, conspired with his relative and took her to the bank of the Chambal river near Basoni in Agra, where she was intentionally drowned. Both accused have been arrested, and further investigation is in progress,” the DCP said in a statement.
During questioning, the accused allegedly told police that on July 28, he and his son-in-law lured the woman to Agra on the pretext of treatment. They spent the night at a relative’s home before taking her to the river the following day.
They allegedly asked the woman to jump into the river but she refused.
According to a police source, the father touched his daughter’s feet. “He then forcibly took her into the water and pushed her head under. After she drowned, he folded his hands and apologised for what he had done,” the source said.
“After the father returned from Agra on July 31, he told his neighbours in Delhi that his daughter was suffering from depression and that he had taken her to Agra for treatment. He claimed that she died during treatment there, and they cremated her in Agra before returning,” police said.
Suspicious of his story, a neighbour alerted police.
When police questioned the father, he initially tried to mislead them but soon broke down.
Police said they have technical evidence against the accused. Police recovered several photographs from the son-in-law’s mobile phone, showing father and daughter together in the water, a source said.
Police said they also tracked the mobile phone locations of the victim and the two accused, which confirmed that all three had travelled to Agra.
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