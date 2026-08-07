‘Touched her feet, held her under’: Delhi man ‘drowns’ pregnant daughter in Chambal river

Divers and rescue teams are scouring the Chambal river in Agra in search of the woman's body. (Express Photo)

Fearing social stigma after learning that his 18-year-old unmarried daughter was pregnant, a 52-year-old man touched her feet — and allegedly drowned her in the Chambal river near Agra.

Police said the father, Lakhpat Singh, and a relative have been arrested. The woman’s body is yet to be found; divers and rescue teams are continuing the search.

The victim, who lived with her parents in South Delhi, was allegedly three months pregnant.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal said the matter came to light on July 31 after a PCR call was received at a local police station reporting that a woman had allegedly been murdered by her father.